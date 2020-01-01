EPL: Super Eagles Star Celebrates New Year With Stunning Family Photo

Super Eagles and Everton star Alex Iwobi has shared a stunning photo with his family to mark the 2020 New Year.

Concise News understands that the former Arsenal star took Instagram to share a photo of his father, mother, sister and himself on Wednesday to mark the day.

He wrote, alongside the photo, “Happy New Year” with accolades pouring in from his followers on the social media platform.

NFF List Priority For New Year

Meanwhile, the hard focus of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the year 2020 will be on the various qualifying matches for major competitions as well as youth and grassroots development programs, according to President of the Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

Pinnick made it known on Tuesday that the football –governing body will set much store by the qualifying campaigns of the Super Eagles for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the qualifiers of the Super Falcons for the 12th edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations, and those of the U17 girls and U20 girls for their different FIFA World Cup finals.

“We are also determined to concentrate much effort and resources on youth development programmes, including but not limited to the NFF/Zenith Bank Future Eagles Programme.

“It is important that we continue to churn out quality talents and work hard to nurture them to excellent products who will then fit into the age-grade National Teams and bring honour to the nation at various championships.

“As we have made known, teams representing Nigeria in international matches and competitions will be told in no uncertain terms that they are expected to win, not just participate. The era of simply being there to participate is long gone.”

The draw for the qualifying campaign of the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals will be conducted in Egypt in January 2020, with 10 groups of four teams each that will produce only the winner from each group advancing to a fierce, five home-and-away battles which will eventually produce Africa’s flagbearers in Qatar.