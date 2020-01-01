EPL: Arsenal Coach Arteta Explains Why He Loves Teenager Saka

Teenager Bukayo Saka’s readiness to learn new stuff and make sacrifices for the team has endeared him to newly-named Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Saka who is of Nigerian descent rose from the Arsenal academy to become one of the revelations of the North London side this term.

Since Arteta took over affairs mid-December, he has become a makeshift left-back for the Gunners who are facing injuries worries in their backline.

Although it may look like a tough period for the 18-year-old winger, Arteta has hailed the youngster for his adaptive skills and is delighted in his progress thus far.

“He’s learning that you are able to adapt and that you are able to sacrifice for the team, and [you learn that you] don’t use excuses,” Arteta told Arsenal website about Saka.

“If you are moved, to say ‘OK, now if I do not play good, I have the right excuse because this is not my position’. It’s the complete opposite, try to learn, try to pick things up straight away and try to be more productive for the team, and I think he [Saka] has done it really, really well.”

According to him, “Those game moments, you have to read them and when you play more games and you become more mature, you start to make better decisions all the time because you can sniff where the danger is, depending on the result, how many minutes are played and what happened in the last two actions. And we have to help him to do that.”

The Gunners will welcome eternal rivals Manchester United on New Year Day with the teenager expected to be in action for Arteta’s Arsenal.