Daddy Freeze Reacts To Dayo Amusa’s Remarks On Sex

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has applauded Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa ‘s “brutal honesty” over her comment that women should be allowed to have sex with whoever they like.

Concise News reports that Amusa recently wondered why women who enjoy having sexual relationships are berated and tagged as “having less or no respect for themselves.

According to Amusa, the society we are has placed so much importance on sexual intimacy to an extent that women are shamed for engaging in it.

The beautiful actress, who said she enjoys having sex reiterated that women do not have to justify themselves when it occurs, adding that it is their body.

Amusa said “I enjoy having sex. I mean good Sexual intercourse. You know the thing that people do that is acceptable in society if you’re married, or if you’re trying to conceive a baby or if you’ve been in a partnership with somebody for sometime but most definitely not acceptable if you have sex with somebody on the first date or if you have sex with somebody that you don’t know all that well.

“Why can’t people just have sex for the sake of having sex? Why the actual fuck does a woman that enjoys having sexual relationships with a partner or partners automatically make people jump to the conclusion that the woman doesn’t respect herself? Why does a woman have to justify herself? I don’t give a fuck if you sleep with 200 people or you’ve only ever been with 1 or none.

This comments by the actress generated outrages on social media and onne of those who reacted was Daddy Freeze who said “Dayo Amusa says she enjoys having sex.

“Although I might not agree 100 percent with her views, I cannot help but appreciate her brutal honesty.”

“Many of them are religious bigots with multiple sex partners, while many more are wholesale vendors of a variety of STDs. Always remember that Christ hates hypocrisy more than sin,” he said.