Buhari Identifies Major Projects To Be Completed In 2020

Some projects expected to be completed in 2020 by the Federal Government have identified by President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News reports.

In his New Year message to Nigerians on Wednesday, Buhari said his administration will complete 47 ongoing road projects, including those leading to the nation ports, and major bridges including substantial work on the Second Niger Bridge.

He assured Nigerians that he will also complete within the course of the year 13 housing estates under the National Housing Project Plan.

According to the president, the Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri and Enugu international airports will also be inaugurated in 2020.

Buhari assured Nigerians that an agricultural rural mechanisation scheme that will cover 700 local governments over a period of three years will be launched as well as the Livestock Development Project Grazing Model in Gombe State where 200,000 hectares of land has been identified.

Speaking specifically about the first quarter of 2020, President Buhari said the training of 50,000 workers to complement the country’s 7,000 extension workers will be carried out.

Staying with the first-quarter goals, the President also promised that the commissioning of the Lagos – Ibadan, and Itakpe – Warri rail lines will be taken care of, while the Ibadan – Abuja, and Kano – Kaduna rail lines will also commence.

Buhari said: “To recapitulate, some of the projects Nigerians should expect to come upstream from 2020 include:

“47 road projects scheduled for completion in 2020/21, including roads leading to ports. Major bridges including substantial work on the Second Niger Bridge.

“Completion of 13 housing estates under the National Housing Project Plan. Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri and Enugu international airports to be commissioned in 2020.

“Launching of an agricultural rural mechanisation scheme that will cover 700 local governments over a period of three years. Launching of the Livestock Development Project Grazing Model in Gombe State where 200,000 hectares of land has been identified.

“Training of 50,000 workers to complement the country’s 7,000 extension workers. Commissioning of the Lagos – Ibadan and Itakpe – Warri rail lines in the first quarter. Commencement of the Ibadan – Abuja and Kano – Kaduna rail lines also in the first quarter.

“Further liberalisation of the power sector to allow businesses to generate and sell power. Commencement of the construction of the Mambilla Power project by the first half of 2020; and Commencement of the construction of the AKK gas pipeline, OB3 gas pipeline and the expansion of the Escravos – Lagos pipeline in the first quarter of 2020.”