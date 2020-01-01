Bishop Oyedepo Releases Winners’ 2020 Prophetic Declaration

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide better known as the Winners Chapel has released prophetic declaration for the year 2020.

Concise News understands that Bishop Oyedepo released the 2020 prophecies at the 2019 cross over service at the Winners Chapel headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

According to Bishop Oyedepo, the year 2020 will be a year of breaking limits, adding that the Holy Bible was made up of limit breakers.

Also, he prophetically disclosed that Nigerians will break limits in their endeavours in the New Year 2020.

Below are Bishop Oyedepo’s 2020 New Year Prophecies



“The Bible is full of limit breakers. God has ordained to get you on the list of limit breaking saints.

I receive this prophetic Word and I declare with my mouth that.

“I am stepping into the year 2020 breaking limits in all my endeavours, in my spiritual life, in my business, in my career, in my destiny. I receive it, I believe it, and I experience it.

“The year 2020 is ordained my limit breaking year and I am stepping into the reality of it with faith in God whose hand can make anything happen at any time. So help me Jesus, to walk into the reality of this limitless grace in all area of my life.

“I am breaking limit in my health,I am breaking limit in my family, in the name of Jesus!”.