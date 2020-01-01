In what appears to be a confirmation that former BBNaija housemates, Mercy and Ike have broken up, she revealed that she is single and searching.

Recall that news emerged that Ike and Mercy stopped following each other on Instagram platform, and that was confirmed by Concise News.

Even though none of the lovers came out to give reason for the development, social media users alleged that their relationship had hit the rock.

Another thing that sparked their break up rumour on social media was when Ike was spotted cruising with Tacha during the festive season.

Well, it appears social media assumptions were right as Mercy took to Snapchat to reveal that she is single and searching.

Meanwhile, Ike had debunked the claims of their break up, in an Instagram live video, saying even though they haven’t seen for a while, things were still fine with them.