BBNaija: Alex Unsual Makes Shocking Confessions For 2019

Former BBNaija housemate, Alexandra Amuche better known as Alex unusual has recounted how she got suicidal in 2019, without informing anyone of her actions.

Concise News reports that Alex, while recounting her experiences in 2019, said she battled depression and had no one to run to, but at the end she realised that suicide was not an option.

In the post which she tagged “My confession for 2019”, the reality star said she found love three times and lost it, after which she “locked up and threw the key away”

” My confession for 2019……….. At some point, I had a lot going on, I got suicidal, the bad part about it was that I told no one. I only ran away. Thanks to God, I realized that wasn’t and will never be an option. #suicideisnottheanswer …………….

” At another point, something terrible happened and I was down to 16 thousand naira only. I thought my life was over but guess what, I survived, I never thought less of myself or took a wrong route to come out if it. I never accepted less and I moved forward. #fallandgetbackup

“I found love 3 times and lost it 3 times then I locked it up and threw the key away 😂. #lifeofalex ………….. 4: My vow to protect my happiness was one of my best decisions and it saved me. #itsaboutme …………, Few more confessions but I’ll save it for my book. 📚📖 What’s your confession? #confession2019 #ownyourtruth”

Alex was a housemate in the 2018 edition of the reality show.