Apostle Suleman Unveils New Year 2020 Prophetic Declaration

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) has prophesied that 2020 shall be a year of greater glory and greater works, Concise News reports.
This news medium understands that Apostle Suleman released the prophetic words on New Year’s Day for 2020.
In a tweet on his handle, the tough-talking clergyman also predicted that helpers will come to people from every part of the World.
“This year 2020 shall be your year of greater glory and greater works…you will become an institution..your sorrow shall be turned to joy(John 16.20)..you shall enjoy peace on every side…helpers will come to you from everywhere in Jesus name..happy new year,” he tweeted.
— Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) January 1, 2020
