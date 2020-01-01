APC Reveals What Will Happen To Nigerians In 2020

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Nigerians that 2020 will be a better year as President Muhammadu Buhari is tackling the economic and security challenges facing the country.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this in a New Year message in Abuja on Tuesday.

He also urged Nigerians to also play their part by cooperating with the government to achieve its development plans for our shared progress.

Issa-Onilu said with landmark return to the January-December budget cycle, Nigerians will witness more infrastructural development covering the rail, road, agriculture, aviation, port, education and health sectors.

The ruling party spokesman added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is vigorously tackling and solving the social vices facing the country.

The message read: “Government’s successes in plugging revenue leakages, checking violent extremism, oil sector reforms, anti-corruption, economic diversification, curbing waste, infrastructure development among other achievements are profound testament.

“The Party assures all compatriots that the faithful execution of policies and programmes of this current administration would be further intensified in this New Year.

“We acknowledge and hold dear the trust and faith Nigerians have placed in the APC-led Federal Government. We will not let Nigerians down. We urge Nigerians to also play their part by cooperating with the government to achieve its development plans for our shared progress.

“Finally, to our teeming members and supporters, our great party remains a progressive, strong, formidable and popular political unit delivering pro-people policies and repositioning our country through our elected and appointed officials at federal, state and local government levels.

“We urge our members to support and cooperate with the recently-constituted National Reconciliation Committee which is empowered to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party across the country.”