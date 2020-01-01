Abia To Resume payment Of New Minimum Wage In January

Abia State government has announced its willingness to start paying workers of the state civil service the new federal government minimum wage, starting this January.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu stated this in his new year’s State Broadcast to the people of the state on January 1st, 2020.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had earlier issued a threat of a showdown with state government that fails to meet the Dec. 31 deadline implementation of the minimum wage

The NLC had directed state councils to await directive to engage state governors who fails to meet the deadline.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said this in a New Year message on Tuesday in Abuja.

Wabba said in the year 2020, the NLC would mount a very robust campaign for the generation of mass jobs and for already existing jobs to be decent.