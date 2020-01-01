2023: Northern Group Reveals Why Next President Should Come From South

The Arewa Youths Assembly (AYA) has declared its readiness to back a candidate from the south-south zone of Nigeria for the country’s 2023 presidential election.

Concise News reports that the leader of the coalition, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, said at a press conference on Tuesday that it was grossly unfair and malicious for north to retain power beyond 2023.

He was speaking against the backdrop of Professor Ago Abdullahi’s statement that north could hold on to power for 100 years.

“The North has occupied the leadership position of the country since independence, more than any other region. It is time for South-South Youths to produce the next President in 2023 to complete their 8 years of leadership,” Danlami said.

“Whosoever want to emerge must have a global inter-disciplinary perspective, must engage in long term empirical planning, have a strong communication skills, must be able to prioritise social justice and well-being over financial growth.

“We seek to redefine the role and leadership development process of the country, we are charting a new path to national rebirth to put an end to the issues of recycling old politician for leadership.

“Nigerian is a nation standing half in the light of progress and promise and half in darkness of injustice. We lived in a period of grave uncertainty.

“As things now stand, we have no idea where the nation would be heading to if the North retains power in 2023. The greatest challenge facing Nigeria today is that of leadership. Nigeria needs a leader that the people can identify with and can inspire them to greater height.”