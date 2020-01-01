2020: What PDP Told Nigerians In New Year Mesage

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Nigerians to brace up for harder times saying that all arms of government had allegedly been pocketed by the presidency.

According to the opposition party, President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) had allegedly laid landmines that might explode and around the country in 2020.

National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja.

Secondus appealed to all critical stakeholders to be vigilant and hold current administration accountable in the new year.

He said: “with the huge loan demands passing through the National Assembly without scrutiny coupled with the accompanying high taxation bills from the executive, 2020 portends further hard times for Nigerians.”

According to the opposition leader, “2020 is going to be tough with the high level of corruption already rated by experts to be worse under this administration as they continue to look away to reported cases of fraud involving high profile members of the regime.”

The statement continued: “Added to this is the ineptitude that has engulfed the oil sector and various agencies of government as square pegs are put in round holes at the expense of merit. “

In the New year message to Nigerians, Secondus stated that the “rape done to democracy in 2019 during the February and March general elections set the nation’s democratic journey many years backward and laid the foundation for a wobbling 2020 politically and economically.”