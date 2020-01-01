2020: RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye Releases Powerful New Year Prophecies

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has released his 2020 New Year prophecies for Nigeria and the world.

This is going to be a year of series of joy because it is going to be a year of series of victories. By implication, it means it will be a year of series of battles but you will win, because of #TheBattleIsNotYours.

-INTERNATIONAL:

This year unless you pray very hard, it is going to behave like a child that is having convulsion; Earthquakes and volcanoes that have been dormant for years will erupt, the reason is due to SIN. SIN is becoming more rampant.

There will also be a change of governments all over the world, some of the changes will be peaceful, and some will not.

GOD says: This new year, He will answer prayers

*A GLIMPSE ABOUT WHAT GOD IS SAYING ABOUT THE NEW YEAR 2020 BY PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE (GENERAL OVERSEER WORLDWIDE, RCCG).*

*1. FOR EVERY INDIVIDUAL CHRISTIANS*

… Particularly those of you who are members of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

This Year (2020) is going to be *A YEAR OF SERIES OF JOYS*.

The reason is that it is going to be a Year of “Series of Victories.”

Now by implications, it means that it will be a Year of “Series of Battles.”

… But you will WIN!

*And that is why He asked me to tell you in advance that “The Battle is Not Yours.”*

… It will be Victories after Victories; Shout of Joy after shout of Joy.

Let me just leave it like that.

2. *The others particularly for those of you who are Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG); your Pastors will be telling you.*

*3. INTERNATIONAL SCENE (INCLUDING NIGERIA)*

On the International Scene and we are going to rope Nigeria with the International Scene because there are some people who are waiting for what we will say concerning Nigeria – Nigeria is part of the world ok!

*The Earth this Year (2020) unless we Pray very hard is going to behave like a child that is having CONVULSION.*

… Earthquakes in many places that it has never happened before and that is one of the reasons that you should Pray for Nigeria.

Volcanoes that have been dormant for years erupting.

If you look at the Prophesies for the Year 2019 for the International Scene; I gave it to you as a Bible Passage – Two (2) Bible Passages – You will see Fire and Flood.

*But the Lord said that whatever we have seen last Year (2019) is nothing compared with what is Coming in Year (2020).*

Except His children will pray so that His Healing Hands can be upon the nations of the world.

*… And the reason is that SIN is becoming far, far more rampant than before. Things that in the Past will not even be mentioned is now being celebrated and God is Angry.*

But if we should Pray and which is one of the reasons that we should Evangelise rapidly, God will Help.

*This year; there will be CHANGES of governments all over the world in many places.*

Some of the changes will be peaceful while some will not be peaceful.

… That is all that I can tell you for now!

Of course, you know that we are going to fast.

I will tell you more about that on Friday. (3rd of January, 2020). You can still enjoy yourself for now.

*The Fasting will not begin until January 11th, 2020.*

So you can still celebrate and enjoy yourself.

4. Now to one very important thing; my daddy said concerning those of you who are my children in particular: *This New Year (2020) HE WILL ANSWER PRAYERS – AMEN!*