2020: Pastor Adeboye Gives ‘Directive’ On New Year

By - 49 minutes ago on January 01, 2020
Pastor Enoch Adeboye/File Photo

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has asked believers to “go into year 2020 with trust in God”.

Concise News reports that the father of four advised Christians to be confident this new dawn.

A tweet on his verified handle on Tuesday reads: “Go into the new year with your trust in God.
Do not be afraid.”

