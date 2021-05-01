Sports

2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-finals, Semi-finals Fixtures

CAF Confederation Cup has held the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals games.

The results of the draw which was conducted on Friday at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, has now been released.

CAF’s Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, assisted by the Ivorian legend, Abdoulaye Traore, ran the draw process that revealed some thrilling encounters in the road to the final.

The quarter-finals first leg will take place on 16 May 2021, and the second leg on 23 May 2021.

Below are the draws in full:

Quarter-final 1 (QF 1) – CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs JS Kabylie (Algeria).

QF 2 – Orlando Pirates (South Africa) vs Raja Casablanca (Morocco).

QF 3 – Pyramids FC (Egypt) vs Enyimba (Nigeria).

QF 4 – Coton Sport (Cameroon) vs Jaraaf (Senegal).

According to CAF, the Semifinals (1st leg 20 June 2021 – 2nd leg 27 June 2021) will be as follows

Semifinal 1 (SF 1) – Winner of QF 3 vs Winner of QF 2.

SF 2 – Winner of QF 4 vs Winner of QF 1

The Final is 10 July, 2021 with Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2.

