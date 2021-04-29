2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup: All Qualifiers For Knockout Stage Emerge
Following the conclusion of Group matches (Day 6 fixtures) in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday, here is the list of qualifiers for the knockout stage/quarter-finals.
From Group A
1. Enyimba (Nigeria)
2. Orlando Pirates (South Africa)
From Group B –
3. JS Kabylie of Algeria
4. Cotton Sport of Cameroon.
From Group C –
5. Jaaraf (Senegal)
6. CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)
From Group D –
7. Raja Casablanca (Morocco)
8. Pyramids (Egypt)
Here are results from Day 6/final group matches.
Group A
Enyimba (Nigeria) 1-0 Orlando Pirates (South Africa)
ES Setif (Algeria) 1-0 Ahly Benghazi (Libya)
Group B,
RS Berkane (Morocco) 2-1 Coton Sport (Cameroon)
JS Kabylie (Algeria) 2-1 Napsa Stars (Zambia)
Group C
CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 0-0 Jaaraf (Senegal)
Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) 2-1 Salitas (Burkina Faso)
Group D
Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 2-0 Nkana FC (Zambia)
Pyramids (Egypt) 1-0 Namungo (Tanzania)
How they finished in the groups –
Group A
1. Enyimba (Nigeria) – 9 points
2. Orlando Pirates (South Africa) – 9 points
3. ES Setif (Algeria) – 8 points – eliminated
4. Ahly Benghazi (Libya) – 7 points – eliminated
Group B
1. JS Kabylie (Algeria) – 12 points
2. Coton Sport (Cameroon) – 9 points
3. RS Berkane (Morocco) – 8 points – Defending champions eliminated
4. Napsa Stars (Zambia) – 4 points – eliminated
Group C
1. Jaaraf (Senegal) – 11 points
2. CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) – 10 points
3. Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) – 8 points – Champions in 2006 and 2015, eliminated.
4. Salitas (Burkina Faso) – 3 points – eliminated
Group D
1. Raja Casablanca (Morocco) – 18 points
2. Pyramids (Egypt) – 12 points
3. Nkana FC (Zambia) – 6 points – eliminated
4. Namungo (Tanzania) – 0 – eliminated
The first-leg of the quarter finals will take place on 16 May and the second leg on 23 May. (PANA/NAN)