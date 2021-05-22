Sports

2020/21 CAF Champions League: Quarter-final, Second-leg Matches On Saturday

CAF Champions League | Image Courtesy Wikipedia

The following are the second-leg matches in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 CAF Champions league, to be played across Africa on Saturday.

First-named teams are hosts and first-leg results are in brackets.

Wydad Casablanca, Morocco vs MC Alger, Algeria (1-1)

Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa vs Al Ahly, Egypt (0-2)

Esperance, Tunisia vs CR Belouizdad, Algeria (0-2)

Simba, Tanzania vs Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa (0-4). (PANA.NAN)

