2020/2021 Europa League Round Of 16 (Fixtures)

Europa League
The Europa League last-16 draw for 2020/21 has been revealed.

Premiership club, Manchester United will face Italian giants, AC Milan in the tie of the Europa League last-16, while Arsenal will take on Olympiacos.

The Europa League last 16 will take place between March 11 and March 18, with the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals the following day after the second leg.

The quarter-finals will then be played between April 8 and April 15, while the semi-finals will be played on both April 29 and May 6.

The final, which will be in Gdansk, Poland this year, will take place on May 26.

See full draw below. 

UEFA Europa League last-16 draw revealed: Manchester United vs AC Milan, Arsenal vs Olympiacos (See full draw)

 

