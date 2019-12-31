Zlatan Ibile (source: Instagram)Wave-making rapper Zlatan appears to have launched his own record label, as Davido made the announcement in a video on Instagram.

Concise News understands that Davido and Zlatan arrived Ghana some hours ago, for musical performance.

In one of the videos the DMW boss posted, he was heard announcing the birth of Zlatan’s new personal record label, “Zanku Records”.

Zlatan who was also featured in the video can be heard confirming the statement while thanking Davido.

