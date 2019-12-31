Wizkid Finally Reacts As Akon Addresses Him As ‘Lil Bro’

The streets of social media have been buzzing since Akon‘s tweet on Monday referred to Wizkid as his “lil bro” and the Nigerian singer has confirmed that the Senegalese-American star is his big bro.

Concise News reports that the two highly-rated stars met in Ghana at the self-acclaimed ‘Africa’s Biggest Urban Music Beach Festival’ – Afro Nation Ghana.

Akon posted a picture of the two entertainers on his verified Twitter handle, and his caption started a hot conversation on Twitter.

Akon’s tweet didn’t go down well with many Nigerians who questioned his level of achievement, to have addressed Wizkid as his “lil bro”.

Among those who berated the tweet was ace rapper, M.I Abaga.

But Wizkid has now taken to his handle to also refer to the “Lonely” singer as his big bro.

“Just got off the phone with big bro @Akon!….Looking forward to the birthday present…..ya!!!!!” he tweeted.