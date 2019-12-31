Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, has commenced its 2019 Crossover Service – a special gathering to usher in the New Year 2020.
Concise News reports that the Crossover Night Service is taking place at the Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland in Ota, Ogun state.
This news medium understands that Bishop Oyedepo will reveal his prophecies for the year 2020 during the service.
Watch the Living Faith Crossover Night Service Here.
Winners Chapel, founded in 1983, is one of the top churches in Africa’s most populous nation.
The church has since become a global network of churches with congregations in more than 60 countries.
