Why Buhari’s Reign Is Disaster To Nigeria – Ex-Minister Explains

A former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has lamented Nigeria’s rising debt profile, admitting the country is almost going bankrupt, Concise News reports.

Concise News reports that Fani-Kayode who is a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also claimed President Muhammadu Buhari is a disaster because of the country’s rising debts.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the PDP chieftain broke down Nigeria’s external debts since 1999, adding that after the country became debt-free in 2007, it is now enmeshed in more debts.

“In 1999 our external debt was $30 billion,” he tweeted. “By 2007 our external debt had been paid off and we were DEBT FREE.

“By 2015 our external debt was $10.32 billion. By 2019 our external debt was $81.274 billion (N24.9 trillion). Buhari is a disaster and Nigeria is almost bankrupt!”