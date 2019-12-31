Transfer: Chelsea Set To Move For Dembele

Chelsea have reportedly identified Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as one of the forward options to sign in January.

Dembele has scored 25 goals since moving to Ligue 1 from Celtic for £20m 18 months ago.

Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi are likely to leave Chelsea during the transfer window and Frank Lampard has been tracking Dembele for some time.

Lampard sees similarities between Dembele and former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba, according to Sky Sports News.

Dembele enjoyed a successful spell with Celtic after joining the club from Fulham in 2016 under former boss Brendan Rodgers.

The 23-year-old won two Scottish Premierships, two League Cups and two Scottish Cups at Parkhead before a move to Lyon in August 2018.

He has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for Lyon so far this season.