Transfer: Chelsea Set To Move For Dembele

Chelsea have reportedly identified Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as one of the forward options to sign in January.
Dembele has scored 25 goals since moving to Ligue 1 from Celtic for £20m 18 months ago.
Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi are likely to leave Chelsea during the transfer window and Frank Lampard has been tracking Dembele for some time.
Lampard sees similarities between Dembele and former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba, according to Sky Sports News.
Dembele enjoyed a successful spell with Celtic after joining the club from Fulham in 2016 under former boss Brendan Rodgers.
The 23-year-old won two Scottish Premierships, two League Cups and two Scottish Cups at Parkhead before a move to Lyon in August 2018.
He has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for Lyon so far this season.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.