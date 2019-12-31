Super Eagles Star Troost-Ekong Speaks On Regretting Playing For Nigeria

Super Eagles star William Troost-Ekong has said he does not regret playing for Nigeria instead of the Dutch senior national team, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Troost-Ekong whose mother Eleanore Troost is Dutch and has a Nigerian father chose to feature for the three-time African champions.

He was handed a call up to the Eagles in 2016 by the then-coach of the side late Stephen Keshi and has since grown in leaps and bound, featuring in the 2018 World Cup, winning bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and serving as the team’s assistant captain.

A former Dutch star Rafael van der Vaart had said William would have made the European side’s team if he were a little bit patient.

The defender, has, however, said he is happy to have pitched tent with the Nigerian side and does not have any iota of regret doing so.

“I’m satisfied, I’m really happy with the place I am right now. Of course, when you do look back it is always easy to advise someone what they should have done,” he told Soccernet when asked if van der Vaart was right.

“But I think I made a lot of right decisions and I stand by my decisions that it was always a dream to play for Nigeria. The pride I get playing for Nigeria wearing the shirt, I wouldn’t want to trade that for anyone else.

“Who is to say that playing for the Netherlands is better than playing for Nigeria? I respect his opinion and his view because it’s also showing that I’m doing something well for people to be talking like that and especially a great player like Rafael van der Vaart. I’m very happy about my decision and wouldn’t change it for anything.”