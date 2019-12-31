Sanwo-Olu Signs Lagos 2020 Budget Of N1.168trn Into Law

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday signed the 2020 budget of N1.168 trillion into law.
The governor signed the budget at the Lagos House, Ikeja, in the presence of the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat and the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.
Sanwo-Olu had said that the budget would be implemented responsibly, transparently and with accountability, adding that the budget would ensure a greater good for a greater number of people, which would result in a better quality of life for Lagosians.
