RMD Asks If He Is Marlian After Sharing Photo With Naira Marley

Many Nigerian celebrities have for some time claimed they are “Marlians” and veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD appears to have joined the league.

Concise News reports that fans of controversial singer, Naira Marley refer to themselves as “Marlians” to show their respect and loyalty to the singer since he was released from the custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over fraud allegations.

RMD took to his Instagram handle on Monday, to share a photo of himself and Naira Marley, stating that his entire family are marlians.

The thespian also recalled how his wife met the “Tesumole” singer on a trip from Dubai and how gentle and shy he looked.

RMD thereafter asked his followers if taking a picture with the singer makes him a Marlian.

“Early this year my wife shared a seat with @nairamarley on a trip from Dubai. She told me how he was very gentle and almost shy. A few months later on a flight from Abuja to Lagos, one of the last passengers to board was @nairamarley and he sat beside me. He started laughing. We both knew why, I mean, what are the odds? I whipped out my phone and took this picture I’m sharing with you now.

“Today the young man has grown into some kind of phenomenon. My young daughter calls herself a Marlian. Even when I tease her and ask, so what happens to @davidoofficial she just smiles and covers her face. This is no joke my whole household of holiday makers are all calling themselves Marlians. Question is… does posting this picture make me a Marlian?”