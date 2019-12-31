Rivers: What Wike Told New Commissioners, Special Advisers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has charged the newly appointed Commissioners and Special Advisers to always place the interest of the state above all other considerations.

Wike said this on Monday after he swore-in 13 New Commissioners and 15 Special Advisers in a ceremony at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House Port Harcourt.

He said: “Work for the interest of Rivers State. This is a rare privilege to serve Rivers State. Everything must not be money .

“As it has pleased God, you have been given the opportunity to assist in the development of Rivers State.”

The Governor said now that the State Executive Council has been formed, the implementation of the 2020 will start in earnest.

He warned the new Commissioners and Special Advisers against working with different political interest groups to seek for the 2023 Governorship.

“If you know you are looking for money for 2023, resign now. I will not hesitate to remove you.

“If I catch any Commissioner or Special Adviser holding meetings on who will be Governor in 2023, there will be sanctions”, he said.

Governor Wike advised the Commissioners and Special Advisers to be loyal and committed to the service of Rivers State.

He said: “Loyalty is key. Loyalty should not be in half measures. Your loyalty must be 100 percent.

“You must be loyal and work for the State. All your actions must be targeted at the development of Rivers State.”

He said that the Rivers State Government got preliminary report that none of the Special Advisers or Commissioners is involved in cultism.

“If we find out eventually that any of you is involved in the sponsorship of cult groups, that person will be shown the way out of Government “, he said.

He said Commissioners who will head the infrastructure Ministries of Works, Health, Agriculture, Urban Development and Agriculture must be up and doing. He said no excuses will be tolerated by the government.

Governor Wike urged the Commissioners and Special Advisers to work with their respective Permanent Secretaries to deliver on the agenda of the Rivers State Government.

“You must work with your Permanent Secretaries to deliver on the ideals of this administration. You must work as a team to move the state forward, `he said.

The Governor said that he will continue to work as if this is his first term in office. He assured that he will consolidate the delivery of projects across the state.

He said: “For me, this is our first term. We must work to the satisfaction of Rivers people. We must work to justify our mandate.”

He informed that another batch of Commissioners and Special Advisers will be appointed at the appropriate time.

The Governor said that he will immediately reshuffle the Permanent Secretaries and also appoint new Permanent Secretaries to drive the development process.

In line with his commitment to Internal Revenue Generation, he announced that Treasury Single Account will be implemented in the state.