RCCG 2019 Crossover Service With Pastor Adeboye – Live Stream

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), headed by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has begun its 2019 crossover service – a special gathering to usher in the New Year 2020.

Concise News reports that the Crossover Night Service is taking place at the RCCG headquarters located at Kilometre 46 Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Redemption Camp, Ogun state, Nigeria.

It is understood that Pastor Adeboye will make known his prophecies for the year 2020 during the service.