The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, has asked if he could seize songstress, Tiwa Savage for marriage purposes.

Concise News reports that Oba Akanbi and Tiwa were together on Monday night, for Naira Marley concert dubbed “Marlian Fest” at Eko Hotel.

In a series of post the monarch shared, he showered praises on Tiwa, while asking if he could marry her.

“SE KIN GBESE LE ??? Who no like better thing ??? Tiwa Savage is the best ….. I love her !!!! I 😃😃 Ori Ade Agbe e @tiwasavage, The zillion dollar question is…se kin gbesele ??” he captioned one of the photos.

Meanwhile, days ago, Oba Akanbi confirmed that his marriage had collapsed.

The monarch was married to Chanel Chin, a Jamaican, said to be a daughter of a popular musician.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Oluwo Palace, Alli Ibraheem, the monarch said they were leaving each other due to an irreconcilable difference.

The statement read: ”This is to inform the general public most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty.