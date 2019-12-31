Omega Fire Ministries Crossover Service 2019 – Live Stream

Omega Fire Ministry International (OFM), headed by Apostle Johnson Suleman, has commenced its Crossover Night Service 2018 – a special gathering to usher in the New Year 2020.

Concise News reports that the crossover service is taking place at the OFM headquarters at Kilometre 132, Benin-Okene-Abuja Expressway in Auchi, Edo state, Nigeria.

Apostle Suleman is expected to make known his prophecies for the year 2020 during the service.