Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, Dec. 31st, 2019

Some members of the House of Representatives have opposed the plan to spend N37 billion on the renovation of the National Assembly Complex. The lawmakers in a different statements on Sunday said that the legislators do not need to spend as much as N37 billion for renovation.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has claimed the Federal Government is complicit in the continuous detention of its leader Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) had claimed that the fate of El-Zakzaky and his wife, lies in the hands of the Kaduna State Government and its governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The Federal Government on Monday said the total public debt stock of the nation stands at $83 billion. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while addressing a press conference on in Ikeja, Lagos State. The minister lamented that the country’s debt stock was being misrepresented by those he described as scaremongers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has placed travel restrictions on all his ministers and other heads of Departments and Agencies. Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Lai Mohammed, made this known in a press conference on Monday. According to Mohammed, president Buhari has directed that no minister should go on foreign trips more than twice in a quarter that means a minister can only travel out of the country eight times in a year.

The Federal Government will withdraw troops from some parts of the country with effect from the first quarter of 2020. The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari held on Monday at the Presidential Villa. Ibas said that the withdrawal was to allow the Nigeria police and other civilian security agents to take over the duties of ensuring the security of lives and property in such places.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has denied the allegation that he is behind the Hate Speech Bill at the National Assembly. Addressing newsmen on Monday in Lagos, the minister said the allegation made against him by Senator Francis Fadahunsi representing Osun East Senatorial District, ‘is fake news”.

The Edo Council of Traditional Rulers will on January 2, 2020, embark on fasting and prayer to seek God’s intervention in the ongoing political crisis in the state. Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his immediate predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, have been embroiled in protracted crisis which has polarised the party in the state.

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative have already started receiving stipend payment for the month of December, 2019. A graduate beneficiary of the scheme, Ademeso Temitope of Batch B who shared the update with this online news medium on Tuesday morning disclosed that the twelfth month stipend was paid very early in the day.

Senegalese-American singer, Akon‘s tweet on Monday referring to Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid as his “lil bro” has sparked a debate on social network. The two highly-rated stars met in Ghana at the self-acclaimed ‘Africa’s Biggest Urban Music Beach Festival’ – Afro Nation Ghana.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has condemned the takeover of a piece of land occupied by the family of former Senate President Bukola Saraki in Ilorin, the state capital. The Kwara State Government had said the land was originally meant for government secretariat and parking space of a clinic, but was unlawfully allocated to one of Saraki’s late father’s private firms without any record of payment to the state government.

