Next Level: Buhari Extends Hand Of Fellowship To Opposition PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended a hand of fellowship to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling on them to join him in taking “Nigeria to the Next Level.”

Concise News reports that Buhari defeated PDP’s Atiku Abubakar earlier in the year during the presidential election to seal his second term in office.

Speaking in Lagos on Monday, Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed told a press conference that 2019 has been a great year for Nigeria.

According to him, Buhari’s government had taken Nigerians closer to its “Next Level” target and thus, the PDP should join the train in making the West African nation better.

“We urge the opposition to join hands with us to move Nigeria to the Next Level, instead of engaging in scorched-earth opposition that benefits no one,” he said.

“2019 has been a momentous year, and this Administration has taken Nigeria closer to its Next Level target. The economy has continued to witness a strong performance, building on the steady recovery since the last recession.”

“Nigeria has not reached its debt ceiling of 25% in total public debt stock to GDP (Debt/GDP), as it is currently on 18.99%, but its debt service to revenue ratio has been higher than desirable, which explains why the government is moving ahead with its economic diversification efforts, in addition to increasing oil and non-oil revenues and widening the tax base.”