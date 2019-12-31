Naira Marley Given ‘Last Chance’ To Appear In Court Over Alleged Car Theft

Musician Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has been ordered by a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos to appear in court till January 14, 2020, for arraignment over alleged car theft.

The Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias warned Marley that if he failed to appear, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.

He made the order in the trial of three other defendants including two of Marley’s brothers.

The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

They were arraigned on December 16, but Marley was absent.

The court granted the three defendants N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

Elias had ordered the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) to produce Marley before the court today (December 21), when the case would be listed for further hearing.