N-Power: Questions Raised On December Stipend

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are asking when their December stipend will be paid, Concise News reports.

With the New Year knocking, plus their failure of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to keep to their promise of paying beneficiaries their December stipend on or before 20th of this month, volunteers are eager to get paid.

Check out some reactions below:

@npower_ng today is 30 December 2019, still no stipends. — Jacob omale (@jacobomale1) December 30, 2019

good but remember to pay Npower volunteers for December stipends. Abi they are not working too. — Crown (@AdeniyiKazlaz) December 30, 2019

What about npower December stipend? — Eze Bernard Ezenwa (@allenezenwa) December 30, 2019

When is December payment starting? — ODOM SIXTUS A (@ODOMSIXTUS) December 30, 2019

When are you paying npower December stipend? — Waapera Lubem (@WaaperaL) December 30, 2019

Fg : Why delay in payment of December Npower 2019 stipend ahead of january 2020 new year celebration — Ezenmor Kingsley (@ezenmor) December 30, 2019

Please sir,when are we expecting December payment — ODOM SIXTUS A (@ODOMSIXTUS) December 30, 2019

Auntie sadiya, please pay Npower’s December stipend. We are suffering — Ojo Opeyemi (@OjoOpey17329446) December 30, 2019

What about npower December stipend? https://t.co/RymQh0vBzj — Eze Bernard Ezenwa (@allenezenwa) December 30, 2019

When are we getting the December payment? — Adebayo Fagbamigbe (@AdebayoFagbami1) December 30, 2019

@npower_ng Please are we getting our salary before next year?? — Carter iv (@Jose90599003) December 30, 2019

@npower_ng when are we getting the December payment? We need this.. — Adebayo Fagbamigbe (@AdebayoFagbami1) December 30, 2019

@npower_ng we hope our december 2019 stipends will not crossover to 2020. — Jacob omale (@jacobomale1) December 30, 2019