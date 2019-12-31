N-Power December Stipend Payment ‘Alert’ Entering

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative have already started receiving stipend payment for the month of December, 2019 Concise News can confirm.

A graduate beneficiary of the scheme, Ademeso Temitope of Batch B who shared the update with this online news medium on Tuesday morning disclosed that the twelfth month stipend was paid very early in the day.

Earlier, sending a message to the government, Ademeso told Concise News: “The government should continue with their good deed; The Lord will reward them as they continue to help the youths.”

He added: “We are still expecting much from them, better than this.

“The youths of the country are on their necks because this is our country and we must have a good benefit that will prove to others that our country is against corruption and evil deeds.”

It would be recalled that beneficiaries (both Batch A and Batch B) throughout the federation had been expecting their stipend, as they were promised ‘on or before December 20th’.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development made the pledge some weeks ago in Abuja.

The Federal Government in November said it spent N360 billion in two years to pay 500,000 graduates under its N-Power scheme.

The government said the payments started in 2016 with graduates employed under the scheme getting N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.