My Record As Governor Of Imo Remains Unmatched – Okorocha

Immediate past governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that no past or present governor of the state has matched his achievements.

The senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly also described himself as the ‘highly misunderstood’ person in Nigeria, due to the way people look at him.

Okorocha added that since he governed the state for eight years, no administration is yet to do up to one-tenth of the projects he embarked on. According to him, he built one of the best Government Houses in the country.

Senator Okorocha boasted that he built the first international cargo airport in Imo state, adding that it was adjudged the best in the country by FAAN.

“I built six Universities, four Polytechnics, two Colleges of Education, who has beaten this record in the history of that State,” the lawmaker said this on Channels Television’s Newsnight.

“I built 30 hospitals, some of them completed, while most are not completed, but they have all the roofs, tiled, except equipping; I built one of the best state high court, the best prison, the best police headquarters

“I know my nature, I am highly misunderstood in this country, and some people define me from different angles. If I do one-tenth of what the governor is doing there, the whole world will hear about it.”

“I wish you can meet the governor of Imo state (Emeka Ihedioha) and ask that Rochas said what he has done is not up to one-tenth of what I have done, or other governors put together have done.”

On the rift he had with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Okorocha said he is yet to know the cause of the rift, stressing that he looks forward to hearing from the APC Chairman.

“If I was told in my dream that I’ll be treated this way, I’d have said it’s not possible. One day, the opportunity may occur that I might hear from Adams what really went wrong because till today I am very much confused as to what went wrong.

“I have tried to make an excuse for him that probably somebody must have gossiped or do something that he believed. Or alternatively, it must be a search for political power or relevance or it would have been who he is.

“But whatever happened in APC was still like a dream to me, because APC had no reason to lose Imo state.”

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Okorocha, insisted that he will not leave the APC and if he will, it is not in his immediate plans because the party is more like a family to him.