Minimum Wage: APC Challenges Oyo Gov. Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde should pay the N30,000 minimum wage to workers, according to the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News understands that the APC said this in a statement on Tuesday where it said if Ekiti, Lagos and Kaduna and other APC ruling states can pay the new minimum wage, Makinde should learn from them.

“APC Oyo State chapter felicitates with [sic] the good people of the pacesetter state for witnessing the symbolic year 2020. The Party salute the wonderful people of Oyo State for their courage, resilience and steadfastness in the outgoing year.

“APC Oyo State urged the people to take more than passing interest in the governance of the State via the formulation and implementation of policy frameworks that affect their daily lives.

“APC Oyo State would like to remind Oyo State Governor, H. E, Engr Seyi Makinde to walk his talk by fulfilling his Campaign promise that Oyo State workers deserve more than the national minimum wage of #30,000.

“We believe that if Ekiti, Kaduna, Lagos and a host of other APC states had started payment of the new National minimum wage, nothing stops Oyo State Government from paying it, after all, we are the pacesetter state. Of similar importance is the rule of law, with which Democracy thrives. When actors obey the rule of law, that is when the beauty of Democracy is appreciated.

“It gladdens one to read that H.E, Engr Seyi Makinde being quoted to have said that he would not be ashamed to reverse himself where he had erred, hence our advice to the Governor to consider toeing the line of nobility and statesmen by allowing the sacked, elected Local Government Chairmen and Councillors to exercise their mandate.”

It added that “Allowing the elected officials to exercise their mandate does not diminish your power as the Chief Executive of Oyo State but would rather cast you to the league of celebrated global brands like Nelson Mandela, Pandit Nehru and Kwame Nkrumah of blessed memory, whose legacies immortalized them.

“Furthermore, we challenge the Government of Engr Seyi Makinde to pay more attention to Refuse that is fast returning to our streets as this could result in Epidemic.

“Moreover, we want to remind H.E, Engr Seyi Makinde to fulfil his electoral promise of employment generation for the multitude of our jobless graduates because they are the first security risk factor.

“Also, we want to remind H.E, Engr Seyi Makinde that the good people of Oyo State were promised six(6) months to have 100%, takeover of LAUTECH during your Gubernatorial Campaign.

“Finally, as we enter the year 2020, we would advise H.E, Engr Seyi Makinde to face Governance squarely because the clocks are ticking away and the day of reckoning is near.”