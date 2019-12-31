Latest N-Power News Today Tuesday 31st December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Tuesday December 31st, 2019, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power: Questions Raised On December Stipend

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are asking when their December stipend will be paid.

With the New Year knocking, plus their failure of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to keep to their promise of paying beneficiaries their December stipend on or before 20th of this month, volunteers are eager to get paid. Read more here.

N-Power December Stipend Payment ‘Alert’ Entering

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative have already started receiving stipend payment for the month of December, 2019.

A graduate beneficiary of the scheme, Ademeso Temitope of Batch B who shared the update with this online news medium on Tuesday morning disclosed that the twelfth month stipend was paid very early in the day.

Earlier, sending a message to the government, Ademeso told Concise News: “The government should continue with their good deed; The Lord will reward them as they continue to help the youths.”

He added: “We are still expecting much from them, better than this.

“The youths of the country are on their necks because this is our country and we must have a good benefit that will prove to others that our country is against corruption and evil deeds.” Read more here.

And that's all for today on the latest N-Power news