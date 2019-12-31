Lagos State House Of Assembly Passes 2020 Budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the 2020 budget of 1,168,561,893,990 with recurrent expenditure taking 457,528,914,805 and capital expenditure 711,032,979,185.

Concise News understands that the budget passage followed the presentation of a report by the joint committee of the House on Appropriation and Finance by the Chairman of the Committee on Budget and Economic Planning Gbolahan Yishawu.

The budget presentation took place during plenary on Monday when the lawmakers dissolved into Committee of Supply made up of all the members with Speaker Mudashiru Obasa as Chairman.

There were 78 amendments in the budget as recommended by the joint committees and approved by the House through a voice vote conducted by Obasa.

According to the amendments, the budget has N451, 528, 914, 805 billion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund and N1.168, 561, 893, 990 trillion as against N1.168, 562 proposed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

During the presentation of the budget for the year 2020 on November 8, with education and healthcare as top priorities, the Lagos leader said there will be massive construction in the state.

He proposed a fiscal plan of N115 billion for public infrastructure for Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, adding that the State would be spending N1.168 trillion, funded from a projected Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N1.071 trillion.

Furthermore, the budget deficit of N97.53billion will be bankrolled via internal and external loans, according to the governor.

A breakdown of the 2020 budget for Lagos State captioned “Awakening to a Greater Lagos,” showed Sanwo-Olu pencilled 62 per cent, N723.75 billion, for capital expenditure, and recurrent expenditure, put at 38 per cent; N444.81 billion.

“Lagos faces an existential threat, arising from the interplay of demographic and climate change. Lagos will continue to be a magnet for multitudes within and outside Nigeria, in search of jobs and economic prosperity,” he said during the budget presentaion.

“These levels of migration put a phenomenal strain on the physical and fiscal resources of the state.

“This budget seeks to aggressively invest in and develop our education, health and other physical infrastructure sectors.

“As of September 2019, our capital expenditure on works and infrastructure was just N31 billion, which is less compared with N78 billion proposed in the current year.

“It is our intention to spend N115 billion on physical infrastructure in 2020. In response to the perennial challenges of flooding in the metropolis, we have to triple the capital budget provision to tackle these observed problems from N3 billion in 2019 to N9 billion in 2020.

“We are embarking on massive desilting of major drain systems across the State next year.”