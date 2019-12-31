Ganduje Suspends Ban On Opposite Genders Entering Same Tricycles

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has stopped the implementation of the order banning persons of opposite sexes from entering the same tricycle in the state.

Concise News had reported that the state government had announced that starting from January 2020, opposite genders in the state will be restricted from plying the same commercial tricycles across the state.

Ganduje said this last week Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of the Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) held at Bayero University, Kano.

According to the governor, the action was a show of its commitment to upholding Islamic values in the state.

But after widespread condemnation, the governor through his spokesman, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, on Tuesday said that the order has been suspended for further review of its practicability.

Tanko-Yakasai said the order was initially introduced during the government of Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Kano, between 2003 and 2011.

He added that the Ganduje administration only re-introduced it to curb reports of female sexual harassment in the means of transportation.

“Yes, it’s true. Well, they just want to review it. You know it was an old law that was enacted during the era of Ibrahim Shekarau. So, the Hisbau committee was just reintroducing it,” Tanko-Yakasai said.

“So, I think they want to just look at it again and make some adjustments because the realities back then and now are definitely not again. They want to look at the law again and see how practical and realistic it is now to see how they can adjust it.

“There are a lot of reports of females being abused especially in the evenings in Keke NAPEPs (tricycle), so this would see how the security can be improved.

“I think there was a misconception in the new law passed. It is not like they are completely banning men and women from entering same tricycle. What they said is that if the keke picks a lady first, every other passenger have to be female and if it starts with a guy, the rest have to be guys. So, they just want to look at it again and see how practical and realistic it will be.”