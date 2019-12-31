Fire Razes Kara Market On New Year’s Eve

The Kara market located along the Berger axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been destroyed by fire.
Some goods, shops and a vehicle were burnt to ashes by the fire, reports Channels TV.
The TV station quoted some of the traders as saying the incident was as a result of a generator explosion.
It was gathered that currently, there are no casualties and men of the fire service are currently on ground to quench the inferno.
