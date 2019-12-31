Home » Fire Breaks Out At Kara Market Along Lagos-Ibadan Road

Fire Breaks Out At Kara Market Along Lagos-Ibadan Road

By - 37 minutes ago on December 31, 2019
Another Major Market Tejusho On Fire In Lagos State (Video)

Scene of the fire incident. Photo credit: Efunla Ayodele – PM News

A part of the Kara Market along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been engulfed by fire on Tuesday which is the New Year eve, Concise News reports.

Many shops were affected by the fire incident at the Kara Market but the cause of the inferno is yet to be known as at the time of publishing this report.

Details later…

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.