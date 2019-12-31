EPL: London Club Arsenal To Lose Top Striker Next Summer

Arsenal are set to lose Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is yearning for Champions League football again, according to reports in the UK.

Concise News understands that Aubameyang, 30, will most likely quit the North London side in the summer after he joined them from Borussia Dortmund for £56million in January 2018.

The Gabonese was given the captain’s armband as part of plots to commit him to the club now 12th on the Premier League table.

Arsenal are also 11 points off Champions League places with 18 months remaining on his contract with the Gunners.

The Gunners can only make it to the Champions League if they fail to hit the top four via the Europa League if they win the competition.

Arsenal who were finalists in 2019, will play a round of 32 tie against Olympiacos in February 2020.