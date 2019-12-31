EFCC ‘Arrests’ Senator Shehu Sani Over Alleged N7.2m Extortion

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani.

Concise News understands that the former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly was allegedly arrested on Tuesday for alleged extortion of $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors.

“Senator Shehu was said to have collected the $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC boss.

“The former Senator was subsequently arrested and granted administrative bail while he refunded the money to the victim.

“He was asked to report but made himself incommunicado. He must have been scamming a lot of people, dropping the name of the EFCC boss,” the Nation quoted a source.

