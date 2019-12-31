Edo: What Obaseki Said About Interpol’s ‘Arrest’ Of His Commissioner Ero

The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said the arrest of his Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Diaspora Affairs Osemwingie-Osazee Ero by Interpol has nothing to do with the government.

Concise News reports that Ero was allegedly arrested by Interpol in France on accusations of money laundering with $2 million cash said to have been found on him while the arrest was made at the Paris Airport in the presence of Obaseki.

The arrest allegedly took place last week as the duo was on their way from China where they had been for some business deals but the news broke on Sunday.

While reacting to the arrest, Obaseki said it had nothing to do with him or the Edo State Government, describing the news as “unreliable.”

“We learnt about the alleged arrest of the Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Commissioner, Hon. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero from unreliable sources on social media and we are unable to confirm either the alleged arrest or what might have led to it,” Obaseki said in the statement.

“But we can confirm without equivocation that whatever the issues might be, they are totally personal and have nothing whatsoever to do with the Edo State Government or Governor Godwin Obaseki.”