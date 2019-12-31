DSS To Grill Campus Journalist Over Articles On Tinubu, Sowore

The Department of State Services has invited the editor of a campus newspaper at Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Ogun State, Ayoola Babalola, for grilling.

Concise News reports that Ayoola was invited by the DSS over the publication of certain stories on activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore.

The campus news outfit recently published some stories concerning Sowore and a former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu.

Some of the stories include: ‘Will EFCC investigate Chief Bola Tinubu?’ ‘Sowore: An equal opportunity offender,’ and

‘President Buhari does not believe in Nigeria.’

The DSS on Sunday told Ayoola to report at the Remo North Office of the organization for interrogation on the matter.

“I was just phoned by the Director of SSS, Remo North, he requested for an interview/interrogation tomorrow,” Ayoola wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the Rector of the polytechnic, I.K. Oyeyinka, the published stories were items against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which the school is apologetic to.

Also, the Rector demoted the supervising lecturer of the campus newspaper, Salami O. A, who later on resigned from the institution.

“I have sacked the lecturer in charge, the paper sounds like anti-APC,” Oyeyinka was quoted by CampusNewstrackerNG as saying. “Reporting Sowore’s story and writing against Tinubu, this is an APC school and I’m an APC member. Before they sack me, I will sack her first.”