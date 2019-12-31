Christ Embassy Crossover Service 2019 – Live Stream

The Crossover Service 2019 of the Christ Embassy, also known as Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated, has commenced.
Concise News understands that the Crossover Night Service – a special gathering to usher in the New Year 2020 – is taking at Christ Embassy headquarters at 51-53 Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.
The Pastor of the church, Chris Oyakhilome, is expected to reveal his prophecies for the year 2020 during the service.
Watch the crossover service here.
