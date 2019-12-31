Christ Embassy Crossover Service 2019 – Live Stream

The Crossover Service 2019 of the Christ Embassy, also known as Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated, has commenced.

Concise News understands that the Crossover Night Service – a special gathering to usher in the New Year 2020 – is taking at Christ Embassy headquarters at 51-53 Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

The Pastor of the church, Chris Oyakhilome, is expected to reveal his prophecies for the year 2020 during the service.