Chioma Dishes Relationship Tips After Davido, Baby Mama Went On Trip

Moments after photos of Davido, his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu and their daughter, Imade surfaced online, the singer’s fiancee, Chioma took to Instagram to dish relationship advice.

Concise News understands that Davido with Sophia and Imade had gone on a trip to Ghana where the trio took a lovely photo.

Even though it is not clear why Chioma chose that time to dish such advice, she took to her Insta story to tell her followers to rather stay with a partner who knows how to address issues when they are angry.

She wrote: Relationship tip: Find someone who still knows how to talk to you when they are angry. Someone who respects you in all mind states.

Meanwhile, Davido proposed to Chiomaearlier in September, after he met with her family.

The Babcock University graduate shared the news on his verified Twitter handle alongside a video of the proposal.

On Sunday, October 24, Nigerians woke up to news of the arrival of Davido’s son

The DMW chief shared the news, while describing his wife-to-be as “strong.”

The two lovebirds who have been dating for a while met at Babcock University.

Although Davido welcomed two children into this world, none of them were from Chioma.