Former US president

Barack Obama has unveiled his list of favourite music of 2019 and guess what, Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ and Mavin Records new sensation, Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ made the list.

Concise News reports that ‘Anybody’ is sixth on the 35-song list and twenty sixth is Rema’s Iron Man.

Obama’s list is a continuation of his annual tradition, as he recently released favourite books and movies for the year.

The former president unveiled the songs list on his Twitter handle, which consist of music from various genres, such as pop, R&B, hip-hop, música urbana and country music.

He defined his tastes in his post: “From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”

In a related news, Burna Boy made it to New York Times’ list of ‘The 54 Best Songs of 2019’ for ‘Anybody.’

Concise News reports that Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ made its way to Number three on the list of 54, while the first two are Lizzo for the song ‘Cuz I Love You’ and FKA twigs for ‘Cellophane.’

According to the US-based newspaper “The calm, husky tone and understated beats of Burna Boy, from Nigeria, belie a determination to unite Africa and its diaspora. This track from his 2019 album, ‘African Giant,’ is both insinuating and ambitious.”

Anybody is a track off Burna Boy’s African Giant album which was released earlier in July.