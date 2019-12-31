BBNaija: Wale Jana Opens Up On Why He Fired Cee-C

Sapphire scent owner, Wale Jana has revealed that former BBNaija housemate Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Cee-C is “problematic and a wrong ambassador”.

Jana made the revelation in an Instagram post, where he said he made the wrong mistake of endorsing Cee-C, as he narrated his experience while she worked with him.

Also explaining the mistakes a business owner shouldn’t make, he said he had issues with the reality star since the beginning of the deal and was severally advised to fire her.

Part of the post reads: You have to listen to me this morning because if you get it, you won’t make the mistakes I made. Today I am sharing on the mistakes of 2019.

“Signing the wrong brand ambassador; I hear people say we let her go because she didn’t support me. The truth is she had been a problem from the very beginning and we had fired her twice before that time.

“She had to fly to Abuja with her own money for our last event and she came to beg, I am surprised to hear that she left because she was too expensive 🤣🤣🤣We fought every time to get her to even post as an ambassador, you are just a one year old celebrity and you want to be competing with the Senior Prefect @tontolet she also couldn’t get along with anyone, it was always one drama or the other. When she left and @bammybestowed and @reginadaniels came on board we had peace and so much unity, our creativity also moved to the next level.

“Mistakes could be painful but that pain sets you straight, you will be smarter next time. Now I know what I wouldn’t do in 2020 and you should learn from this as well.”